Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 32,777 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

