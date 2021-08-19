3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 3.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 7,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,716,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Specifically, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

