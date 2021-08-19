Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 2.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 68,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,787,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Nikola by 254.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.