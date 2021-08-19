Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,133,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.
GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.
The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
