Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 1,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,133,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

