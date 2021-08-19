GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $52.86. Approximately 16,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,500,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

