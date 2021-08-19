Financial Contrast: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) versus Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Franklin Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.80 $798.90 million $2.61 11.88

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A Franklin Resources 15.65% 13.73% 7.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Franklin Resources 5 3 2 0 1.70

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

