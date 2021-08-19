CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAW. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CS Disco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

CS Disco stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

