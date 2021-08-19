Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

MCW opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

