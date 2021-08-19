Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Price Target at €20.07

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.07 ($23.61).

PSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR:PSM opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

