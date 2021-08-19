Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $8.35. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 36,234 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

