The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.98. The Honest shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 3,877 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Get The Honest alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.