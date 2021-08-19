WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $99.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.