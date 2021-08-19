United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,863,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.