IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a PE ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,097 shares of company stock worth $2,243,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

