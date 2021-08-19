AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

