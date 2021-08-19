Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Increases By 44.6%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gravity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 93.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

GRVY stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Gravity has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $585.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

