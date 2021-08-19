Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

