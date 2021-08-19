Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Increases By 45.7%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SWRM stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
AppSwarm Company Profile
