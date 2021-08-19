Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Increases By 45.7%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWRM stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

AppSwarm Company Profile

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

