Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

