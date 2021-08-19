DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. DLH has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

