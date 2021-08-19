Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Insiders bought 292,921 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,983 over the last quarter.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 49.14 ($0.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.60. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The stock has a market cap of £827.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.09.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

