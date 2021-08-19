Head to Head Review: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) versus Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maison Luxe and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 12 11 0 2.36

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $435.77, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 37.89 $672.32 million $2.36 144.46

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 26.59% 36.26% 23.12%

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

