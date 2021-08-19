Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $241.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.52.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $220.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.05 and a 1 year high of $227.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

