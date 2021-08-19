Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Sell

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TMDI opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.