Piper Sandler Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $80.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of GLBE opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $39,473,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

