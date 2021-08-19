Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $77.10 on Monday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,282 shares of company stock worth $5,250,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

