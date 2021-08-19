Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $5,212,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

