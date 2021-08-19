AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AEYE opened at $10.60 on Monday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AudioEye by 15.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.