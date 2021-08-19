The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $144.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of THG stock opened at $140.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $3,069,085 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

