Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

