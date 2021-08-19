Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) PT Lowered to $7.00

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,596 shares of company stock valued at $777,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.