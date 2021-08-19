Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.