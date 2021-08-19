Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.93 on Monday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

