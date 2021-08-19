Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.51.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $214.12 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 129.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 734.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 262,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 144,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.