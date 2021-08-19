Reviewing ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) & Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillman Solutions and ToughBuilt Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 1.04 -$17.35 million N/A N/A

ToughBuilt Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and ToughBuilt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries -41.02% -55.19% -44.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hillman Solutions and ToughBuilt Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.53%. ToughBuilt Industries has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 299.92%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than Hillman Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats ToughBuilt Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

