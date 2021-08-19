PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
