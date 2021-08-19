PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.