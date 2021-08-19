Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Quhuo stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

