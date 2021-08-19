SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Up 47.3% in July

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $76.35 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

