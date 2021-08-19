Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

EFRTF stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

