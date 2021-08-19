BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Up to $63.50

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.50, but opened at $67.36. BHP Group shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 103,889 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

