The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 156,234 shares.The stock last traded at $30.76 and had previously closed at $28.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 336,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

