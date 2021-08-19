HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down to $64.98

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.98, but opened at $61.50. HealthEquity shares last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 28,243 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,328 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.