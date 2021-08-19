The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,249.50

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32) and last traded at GBX 1,236 ($16.15), with a volume of 326754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($16.02).

UTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

