Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Zhihu by 7.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its position in Zhihu by 222.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Zhihu by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 877,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

