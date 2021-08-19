Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) PT Raised to $10.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

QRHC stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

