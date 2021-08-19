First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
AG stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.