First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AG stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

