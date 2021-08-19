AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

