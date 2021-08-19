Alliance Global Partners Lowers IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Price Target to $8.00

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCC. Desjardins initiated coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Shares of IM Cannabis stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.