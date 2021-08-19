Alliance Global Partners Lowers IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Price Target to $8.00

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCC. Desjardins initiated coverage on IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of IM Cannabis stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13.
IM Cannabis Company Profile
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
