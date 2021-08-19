Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $78.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

