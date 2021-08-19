FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.73. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

